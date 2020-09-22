South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 392.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of South State worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 791.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 136,576 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 1,848.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James began coverage on South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of SSB opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. South State Corp has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. On average, analysts predict that South State Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.