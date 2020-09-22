Man Group plc Buys 66,904 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,904 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE now owns 24,239,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after acquiring an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,115,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 477,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,117,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Northcoast Research began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

