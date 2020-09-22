Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 481.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3,966.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after acquiring an additional 688,798 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 673,707 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after acquiring an additional 358,401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.55.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

