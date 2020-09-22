$0.43 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

