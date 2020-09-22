AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 525.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,484 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 362,152.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 583,065 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 351,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2,060.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 448,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of APOG opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

