AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 66,814 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,814 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in L3Harris by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Benchmark cut their price objective on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average is $181.41.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.