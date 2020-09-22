Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 566.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of BBSI opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $95.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $384.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several research firms have commented on BBSI. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.