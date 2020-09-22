AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 40,881 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,881 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Luminex worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMNX. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 6,283.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 23,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $774,675.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $9,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,397 shares of company stock worth $24,519,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

LMNX opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

