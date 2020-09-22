AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Ingles Markets worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 32.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $718.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.