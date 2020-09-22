AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 151,688 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,688 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of American Public Education worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in American Public Education by 17.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 95,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Public Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 14.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 222,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Public Education by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $409.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.69. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. Also, Director Jean C. Halle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,778.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,330. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.