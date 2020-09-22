AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,323. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,114 shares of company stock worth $17,473,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.67. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.31.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.