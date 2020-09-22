AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Sykes Enterprises worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $153,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

