AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,982 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

