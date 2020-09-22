Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PNM Resources.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 629,774 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in PNM Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $39.91 on Friday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNM Resources (PNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.