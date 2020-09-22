Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 113,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

