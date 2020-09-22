Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $501.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

