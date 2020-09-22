$0.35 EPS Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 30.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after acquiring an additional 431,546 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

