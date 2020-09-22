$0.27 EPS Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $346.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

