Brokerages Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Target Price at $8.15

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,595 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 105,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.