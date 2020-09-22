Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $54.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $27.58 on Friday. Nikola has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton purchased 41,400 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

