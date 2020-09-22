American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of American States Water worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. State Street Corp increased its stake in American States Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,217,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter worth about $5,542,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in American States Water by 132.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American States Water by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 130.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American States Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

AWR stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -0.14. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

