AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 158,635 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 119.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,635 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,402 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,249,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

