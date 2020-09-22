AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1,436.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.50. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

