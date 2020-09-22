AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 527,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 497,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.40. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

