AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 86,389 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,389 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of PC Connection worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,944,000 after acquiring an additional 837,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,912.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

