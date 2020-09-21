Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $53.07 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $53,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,214.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

