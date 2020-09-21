AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.