Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 83,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Seagate Technology worth $56,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Cross Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.65.

Shares of STX stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

