Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 148.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $183.40 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.