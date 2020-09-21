LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

