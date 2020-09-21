Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cree were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cree by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.