Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 727,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $56,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,043,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

