Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 42,707 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 62,436 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 34.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

