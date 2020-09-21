Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of NiSource worth $48,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,871,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,418.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,447.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,014 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,854,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 28.2% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,447,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,400,000 after acquiring an additional 759,284 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NI stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.