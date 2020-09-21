LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of LKQ worth $56,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 584.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 57.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research started coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

