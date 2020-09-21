Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,502,000 after acquiring an additional 418,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,777,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

