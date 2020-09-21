Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,030 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of FactSet Research Systems worth $45,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $336.40 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

