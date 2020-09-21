Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 9,437 BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 997,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TECH stock opened at $243.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $286.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

