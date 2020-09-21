Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.44 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $169,214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brown & Brown by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after buying an additional 1,297,346 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after buying an additional 760,350 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,673,000 after buying an additional 369,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,649,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

BRO stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

