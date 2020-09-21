Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $54.02 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $54,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after purchasing an additional 670,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,774 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,749,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.58.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $332.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.75 and its 200-day moving average is $332.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

