Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,800 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Cree worth $58,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cree by 21.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $469,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,626 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $318,799,000 after purchasing an additional 123,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cree by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at $121,420,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Cree by 20.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.