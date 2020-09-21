Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 110,749 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,157.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,162.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

