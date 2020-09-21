Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Manhattan Associates worth $49,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 208,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $412,000.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $95.28 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

