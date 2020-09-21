AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,283 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

