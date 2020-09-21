AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 142 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1,754.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $143.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.83. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $109.28 and a 52 week high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

