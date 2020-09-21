CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.12.

CMS opened at $61.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

