129,482 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 129,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,010,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 171,207 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.7% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.3% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 103.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

