Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 97,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 253,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $49.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 428,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,704,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

