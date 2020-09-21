Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.37 Million in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Centurylink by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centurylink by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Centurylink by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,146,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,735,000 after purchasing an additional 127,508 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Centurylink by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Centurylink by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,606,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Centurylink stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.