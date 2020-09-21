Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,620 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Five9 worth $43,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Five9 by 30,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Five9 stock opened at $122.06 on Monday. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $722,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,607,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,979,303. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

